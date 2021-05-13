Innolux, AUO report solid profits for 1Q21

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Panel makers Innolux and AU Optronics (AUO) have reported solid profits for the first quarter of 2021, with their earnings prospects remaining bright for the second quarter.

Innolux posted operating profit of NT$14.9 billion (US$536.40 million) and net profit of NT$11.6 billion on revenues of NT$83.8 billion for the first quarter.

Its panel shipments came to 7.09 million square meters in the first quarter, down 4.7% from the previous quarter. ASP for the quarter stood at US$413 per square meter.

It expects the ASP for large-size applications to continue to hike 15% sequentially in the second quarter, which will help drive its profit upward in the quarter.

It also forecasts its shipments of large-size panels to stay flat in the second quarter, while those for small- to mid-size applications to dip by 1-3% sequentially.

AUO generated net profit of NT$11.83 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

The company also expects its area panel shipments to grow 1-3% sequentially in the second quarter with their APS rising 11-13% from a quarter earlier.

However, Giantplus Technology suffered a net loss of NT$163 million on revenues of NT$2.195 billion for the first quarter.