Taiwan PCB firms see bright outlook for server applications in 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan server PCB suppliers are optimistic about their shipment prospects for 2021 although clients are carrying out inventory adjustments in fourth-quarter 2020.

Digitimes Research predicts global server shipments to see a double-digit sequential fall in the fourth quarter after slipping 6% in the third from the year's peak in the second quarter. Annual shipments in 2020, however, will grow 7.1% on year.

Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) noted that pandemic-driven server applications have been a major growth driver for Taiwan makers of rigid boards, but also stressed that even without the pandemic, demand for servers is expected to sustain stable moderate increases in the next few years along with constant upgrades in datacenter systems in the 5G era.

Taiwan's main server board makers Gold Circuit Electronics, Allied Circuit and Tripod Technology share the view that shipment pull-in momentum from major US datacenter operators and Chinese brand vendors will rebound again in 2021 after they complete inventory corrections in fourth-quarter 2020.

Demand momentum for enterprise servers remains uncertain, but the makers said if Intel can roll out new Whitley server processor platforms in first-half 2021, they will be able to embrace a major server replacement boom in second-half next year.

Many other Taiwan PCB makers are also moving to tap the server PCB market. HannStar Board has completed installation of new equipment seeking to explore application associated with new server processors in 2021, and Zhen Ding Technology is also planning to foray into the segment through its newly acquired Boardtek Electronics, according to industry sources.