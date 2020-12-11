PCB makers to see shipments for servers resume growth in 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan PCB makers will see their shipments for server applications resume growth momentum in 2021 as fourth-quarter inventory adjustments at datacenter operators and brand vendors are coming to an end, according to industry sources.

Cloud computing and 5G transmission applications will continue to grow stably in 2021, which in turn will stabilize revenues at Taiwan suppliers of PCBs for servers, the sources said, stressing that major datacenter operators in the US, in particular, will remain the main source of growth momentum.

PCB shipments for white-box datacenter servers are expected to grow the first in 2021, and the growth of shipments for brand vendors will have to rely on replacement demand for new servers adopting Intel's new platforms to be released in the first quarter or later next year, the sources said.

But two major variables may affect actual shipments of PCBs for server applications. If chips shortages linger, overall server shipments will suffer; and if the pandemic fails to ease significantly, sales of enterprise servers will drop as businesses may cut their spending.

Taiwan's CCL makers and PCB suppliers Gold Circuit Electronics and Tripod Technology have all entered the supply chains of datacenter operators, while HannStar Board mainly delivers server-use PCB shipments to brand vendors.