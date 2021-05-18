PCB suppliers to be little affected by mounting pandemic in Taiwan

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's PCB makers will see only limited impact from the worsening domestic pandemic infections as the majority of their production capacities are based in China, according to industry sources.

Most of their production facilities in Taiwan are not located in Taipei or New Taipei, the worst COVID-hit areas, allowing them to maintain normal manufacturing operations, the sources said.

Leading PCB vendors Zhen Ding Technology, Compeq Manufacturing and Tripod Technology have deployed the majority of their production capacities in China, and use their Taiwan facilities for backup production or for supporting sampling of high-end products, the sources said, adding that the vendors will still be able to maintain normal shipments even in case of pandemic-induced production disruption in Taiwan.

IC substrate makers Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya Technology and Kinsus Interconnect have their IC substrates, especially ABF ones, manufactured in Taiwan, and they have all adopted effective anti-virus measures at local plants and offices, such as rotational work schedules for employees, the sources said.

But chances are slim for the three makers to suspend production in Taiwan due to the pandemic impact, the sources added.