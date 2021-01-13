Bits + chips
PCB supply chain to gain from mass production of new Intel server processors
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's PCB supply chain is poised to embrace a new wave of growth momentum in 2021 from Intel entering volume production of its latest 10nm Ice Lake Xeon scalable server processors in the first quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

IC substrate maker Unimicron Technology has arranged ABF substrate production lines exclusively for Intel's new-generation server processors, and is expected to see its profitability for 2021 notably bolstered by Intel's new offerings, the sources said.

CCL makers Elite Material, Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology, and server board suppliers Gold Circuit Electronics, Tripod Technology and HannStar Board have all readied materials inventory and production capacity to serve vendors of servers adopting new Intel processors, the sources continued.

The PCB supply chain players are expected to start volume shipments in the second quarter at the latest to support mass production of servers adopting new Intel processors, the sources noted.

Server demand from datacenter operators is expected to stay stable in 2021,but shipments for brand vendors may hinge largely on whether the pandemic may continue undermining the willingness of enterprises to invest more in server systems, the sources said.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.