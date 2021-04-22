Samsung remains formidable competitor for TSMC, says Morris Chang

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics is still a formidable competitor for TSMC, according to Morris Chang, founder of the world's largest pure-play foundry.

TSMC is based in Taiwan, which boasts a complete IC industry supply chain and a robust talent pool - both of which South Korea also has, said Chang. Both countries also have well-developed sea-air transport logistics, which are also critical to the local foundries' competitiveness worldwide, Chang added.

As the largest chipmaker in South Korea, Samsung will be capable of competing against TSMC in the foundry segment, Chang indicated in a public speech. Similar corporate culture is another factor that makes Samsung the strongest competitor of the foundry he founded, Chang said.

Commenting on the competitiveness of China, Chang believes that TSMC in terms of technology remains far ahead of its fellow China-based foundry companies. China's IC manufacturing capability overall is at least five years behind that of TSMC, Chang said.

Nevertheless, Chang continued, China's IC design sector is just 1-2 years behind that in the US and Taiwan in terms of technology.

Chang is also skeptical about Intel's ambitious bid unveiled earlier this year to regain its manufacturing lead. In its early years, Intel declined a bid to invest in TSMC, probably not thinking contract chip making would have a future, Chang disclosed. But foundry services have become so important that now Intel wants to play a part.

The success of TSMC is not only because of the foundry model it has been embracing, but also because of the leadership of professional managers and its focus on R&D and innovation, according to Chang. For TSMC, it is of great importance to stay ahead of competitors, Chang added.