MediaTek launches 6nm 5G SoC chips

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MediaTek has unveiled its new Dimensity 1200 and 1100 5G smartphone SoC series built using 6nm process technology.

MediaTek disclosed that the new Dimensity 1200 has already received TUV Rheinland certification for its 5G performance, with tests covering 72 real-world scenarios. The certification verifies that the chipset provides reliable, high-performance 5G connectivity and offers users high-quality 5G experiences across a wide variety of scenarios, the chipmaker said.

Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme have expressed support for the new Dimensity chip, MediaTek noted. First devices with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets are expected to hit market shelves between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter.

Other industry collaborators and supporters of the new MediaTek 5G chipsets include Arm, China Mobile, Tetras.AI, ArcSoft and Tencent Games, according to the Taiwan-based chipmaker.

"MediaTek continues to expand its 5G portfolio with highly integrated solutions for a range of devices from the high-end to the mid-tier," said JC Hsu, corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit. "Our new Dimensity 1200 stands out with its impressive 200MP camera support and advanced AI capabilities, in addition to its innovative connectivity, display, audio and gaming enhancements."