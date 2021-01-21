Bits + chips
MediaTek launches 6nm 5G SoC chips
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MediaTek has unveiled its new Dimensity 1200 and 1100 5G smartphone SoC series built using 6nm process technology.

MediaTek disclosed that the new Dimensity 1200 has already received TUV Rheinland certification for its 5G performance, with tests covering 72 real-world scenarios. The certification verifies that the chipset provides reliable, high-performance 5G connectivity and offers users high-quality 5G experiences across a wide variety of scenarios, the chipmaker said.

Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme have expressed support for the new Dimensity chip, MediaTek noted. First devices with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets are expected to hit market shelves between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter.

Other industry collaborators and supporters of the new MediaTek 5G chipsets include Arm, China Mobile, Tetras.AI, ArcSoft and Tencent Games, according to the Taiwan-based chipmaker.

"MediaTek continues to expand its 5G portfolio with highly integrated solutions for a range of devices from the high-end to the mid-tier," said JC Hsu, corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit. "Our new Dimensity 1200 stands out with its impressive 200MP camera support and advanced AI capabilities, in addition to its innovative connectivity, display, audio and gaming enhancements."

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.