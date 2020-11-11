MediaTek announces new Chromebook chips

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MediaTek has unveiled its MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets for the next generation of Chromebooks, with the 7nm MT8192 for mainstream devices and the 6nm MT8195 for premium models.

The MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets each integrate a high-performance AI processing unit (APU) to power a wide range of voice and vision-based applications. MediaTek's APU technology is designed to process voice ID recognition and voice control, speech and image recognition, speech to text, live translation, object recognition, background removal, noise reduction, image and video segmentation and gesture control, all in real-time. Both chipsets also have a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) to enable ultra-low power voice wakeup (VoW) for voice assistants.

MediaTek's MT8192 integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 to provide a balance of power and efficiency. MediaTek's APU 2.0 provides the MT8192 with up to 2.4 TOPs performance. The chipset also features a five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU, plus 2133MHz LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 storage. The MT8192 supports wide quad high definition (WQHD) displays with standard 60Hz refresh rates, or Full HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates. The chipset can support two Full HD displays simultaneously.

MediaTek's MT8195, built on TSMC's 6nm process, integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores for compute intensive applications and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores to simultaneously handle background tasks and maximize battery life, said the vendor. The MT8195 also integrates MediaTek's APU 3.0, providing up to 4 TOPS performance. It comes with the five-core Arm-Mali G57 GPU and quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X. The MT8195 also supports up to three simultaneous displays.

Both chipsets also integrate 4K HDR video decoding. In addition, the MT8192 and MT8195 support PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Chromebooks powered by the MT8192 will hit the market in the second quarter of 2021, while the MT8195 that will power premium Chromebooks, smart displays, tablets and other smart devices will hit the market at a later date, according to the company.

In a separate statement, MediaTek announced its new 7nm Dimensity 700 5G smartphone chipset. The addition of the Dimensity 700 to MediaTek's Dimensity family of 5G chips gives device makers a full suite of options for 5G smartphone models - from flagship and premium to mid-range and mass market devices, said the vendor.

The Dimensity 700 packs advanced connectivity features including 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and 5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), giving users access to the fastest speeds and 5G-exclusive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services from either connection. On the processing power side, the chip integrates two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores in its octa-core CPU and operates at up to 2.2GHz.