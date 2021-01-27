MediaTek, Swisscom, Ericsson and Oppo enable 5G CA and VoNR

Cage Chao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

MediaTek has announced it has reached a 5G carrier aggregation (CA) and voice over new radio (VoNR) milestone in collaboration with Swisscom, Ericsson and Oppo, advancing 5G networks across Europe.

Through this joint initiative, 5G CA between frequency division duplex (FDD) low band and time division duplex (TDD) mid band was achieved in both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) network architectures, said the chip vendor. FDD was deployed simultaneously with LTE using the same spectrum resources and utilizing the dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technique. Aggregating the FDD band with its wider coverage capabilities together with the TDD band will help to extend the coverage of the higher peak rate capabilities of the TDD band and increases network capacity. FDD-LTE and FDD-TDD are both important in paving the way for 5G SA deployment, ensuring a seamless 5G user experience and extended capacity.

"As a 5G innovation pioneer, MediaTek has a long history of working with Swisscom, Ericsson and Oppo on 5G to usher in this new era of ultra-fast connectivity," said JS Pan, general manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek. "This is just the beginning of the 5G SA journey in Europe and MediaTek is committed to bringing it live to its full extent. We are prepared to meet the increasing demand in new 5G services and applications. Our Dimensity series of powerful and energy-efficient 5G SoCs are designed to support NR CA across multiple configurations, as well as native VoNR support, to ensure a seamless user experience."

VoNR represents a major step towards the migration to 5G SA systems. This will allow OEMs to bring innovative new services to market, said MediaTek. With SA networks, 5G applications will be able to go beyond enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) targets of high data throughput to meet the ultra-low latency and reliability requirements of mission-critical use cases and enable next generation of massive IoT deployment.

Both accomplishments were made on Swisscom's commercial 5G network using Ericsson's network infrastructures including its RAN, core network and IMS solutions. Additionally, the milestones were reached on commercially available Oppo Reno 4Z 5G devices powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 800 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC test user equipment (UE).

"In our labs we are showcasing that the technologies we invest in today will benefit our customers tomorrow. This was confirmed again recently with Swisscom topping the latest Umlaut Connect best network test in Switzerland for the fourth year in a row," said Christoph Aeschlimann, chief technology and information officer at Swisscom. "The future of 5G services will be centered around 5G standalone networks, and by investing in 5G standalone, we are also investing in new opportunities for Switzerland, such as through network slicing and dedicated on-premises 5G deployments."