ABF substrate demand simmering for high-end EV chips

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Demand for high-performance chips solutions for EV and autonomous vehicles is expected to gradually gain momentum, which will generate a new outlet for Taiwan's ABF substrate makers, according to industry sources.

FCBGA substrates made of ajinomoto build-up film (ABF) are now being used to process high-end algorithm chips adopted by Tesla in its EVs, and more such solutions are expected to be rolled out for future vehicles, fueling demand for ABF substrates, the sources said.

Taiwan's major ABF substrate suppliers Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB and Kinsus Interconnect Technology have yet to tap into the automotive electronics segment. But they all say they will not be absent from the promising segment despite its small market scale in the the short term, the sources noted.

The makers are moving to boost their yield rates while continuing to pursue technology advancements, paving the way for their entry into the automotive sector, the sources added.

Both Unimicron and Nan Ya have also been engaged in production of automotive PCB and HDI products, and will be able to easily venture into the segment of ABF substrates for high-end automotive chips solutions once significant demand emerges, the sources said.