Bits + chips
ABF substrates supply tightened amid resurging crypto mining fever
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Demand for mining ASICs has been regaining momentum in China along with sharp increases in cryptocurrencies' value, further lengthening the queue of clients seeking capacity support from Taiwan suppliers of ABF substrates for processing mining chips, according to industry sources.

Leading Chinese mining ASIC vendor Bitmain reportedly placed in late last year 5nm fabrication orders with TSMC and is seeking more capacity support from the foundry giant in 2021, spurring demand for ABF substrates for backend uses, the sources said.

Bitmain reportedly relies on Taiwan's Unimicron Technology and Nan Ya PCB for the supply of ABF substrates, the sources said, adding that Nan Ya is enforcing capacity expansion for such substrates at its plant in Kunshan, China to meet increased demand from Chinese clients.

It remains to be seen as to how long the ongoing round of cryptocurrency mining fever will last, but ABF substrate makers will surely see their capacity supply further tightened in 2021, the sources said.

Demand for ABF substrates for processing high-end CPUs, GPUs and ASICs will continue to linger, and ever-expanding 5G and AI applications will make capacity supply at substrate makers fall increasingly short of demand in the next two years while embracing orders carrying higher quotes, the sources added

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Research analysis
  1. ToF 3D sensors to accelerate AR application ecosystem formation, says Digitimes Research
  2. Fierce competition for 5G subscribers undermine Korea telecom ARPU, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.