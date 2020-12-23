WinWay sees robust demand for high-end IC test interfaces in 2021

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based WinWay Technology, a dedicated supplier of IC test interface solutions, has seen a significant ramp-up in demand for high-end IC sockets and probe cards and is optimistic about its 2021 sales outlook.

Despite its loss of orders from Huawei/HiSilicon starting September 15, WinWay's January-November revenues still rose 3% on year to NT$2.287 billion (US$81.19 million), with the growth mainly driven by increased shipments of high speed/frequency coaxial sockets for testing 5G, AI and other HPC chips, according to company sources.

The company is optimistic that its revenues and gross margins will have a good chance to hit new highs in 2021 along with stable increases in demand for coaxial sockets and vertical probe cards carrying higher unit prices and profitability.

Its high-end IC test sockets also including burn-in sockets and PoP sockets contribute 71% of its revenues, compared to 17% for probe heads and 12% for vertical probe cards.

Company chairman CH Wang said WinWay will continue capacity expansions at its plants in Taiwan to meet increasing demand. It will start building new production lines at the plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan in January 2021, with additional capacity to come online in 2023.

Wang continued its Hsinchu plant in northern Taiwan will also start commercial run of new facilities in 2022, which will focus more on R&D and production of vertical probe cards.

Wang also disclosed WinWay has completed deployments in SLT (system level testing) solutions supporting heterogeneous chips integration, and will continue to develop diverse high-end test sockets and other test interfaces for use at both labs and production lines.

