Bits + chips
WinWay breaks ground for new plant in southern Taiwan
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

WinWay Technology, a dedicated supplier of IC test interface solutions, has recently broken ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.

Company chairman Mark Wang said at the groundbreaking ceremony that IC test interface solutions will play a critical role in helping IC designers, wafer foundries or backend houses pursue distinct differentiations, given that they differ little from peers in operating environments and equipment.

Wang said IC sockets and other test interface solutions are essential parts of solutions particularly needed by backend houses.

Wang continued many of its high-end test interface solutions have been demanded by IC designers, foundries and packagers two to three years before mass production of their new chips offerings.

WinWay has secured orders for high-end coaxial and PoP sockets from leading CPU, GPU and handset SoC vendors in the US, Taiwan and China, inspiring the company to expect a 20% on-year revenue growth for 2021, according to industry sources.

