CHPT, Xintec log big revenue gains on iPhone sales

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) and 3D sensor components packager Xintec have posted impressive revenue gains for the first three quarters of 2020 thanks mainly to robust shipments for iPhones, according to industry sources.

Stronger-than-expected sales of new iPhone 12 series are prompting Apple to place extra orders with supply chain partners, which will add further revenue growth momentum to both firms in the fourth quarter, the sources said

CHPT's third-quarter revenues rose 13.6% sequentially and 9.0% on year to NT$1.201 billion (US$41.85 million), and its January-September revenues jumped 32.8% on year to NT$3.16 billion.

The company's third-quarter revenue ratio for handset SoCs test interface solutions rose to 56.2% from the second quarter's 50.4%, and the corresponding ratio for HPC chips spiked to 6.5% from 1.6%.

The sources said CHPT has also landed test interface orders for 5nm Apple Silicon for new Mac series. The company declined to comment on specific clients and orders.

TSMC's backend affiliate Xintec has been engaged in packaging DOE (diffraction optical element) components for 3D structured-light face ID sensors for iPhones, and is maintaining shipment growth momentum as iPhone 12 series also adopt similar sensors apart from additional indirect ToF LiDAR sensors for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the sources noted.

Xintec's third-quarter 2020 revenues shot up 61.97% sequentially and 26.69% on year to a record high of NT$2.132 billion, and January-September revenues expanded 49.76% on year to NT$4.877 billion, also a new high for the period.

While enjoying strong sales of iPhone 12 series, Apple is also stepping up promotion of older iPhones with friendly pricing seeking to boost its market share for midrange and low-tier handsets, allowing Xintec to challenge new revenue and profit records in the fourth quarter, the sources said.