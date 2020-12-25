WinWay to expand production capacity for high-end IC test sockets

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based WinWay Technology, a dedicated supplier of IC test interface solutions, has plans to expand production capacity for high-frequency and high-speed IC test sockets in 2021 to meet robust demand for HPC chips.

Burn-in board and system-level testing (SLT) demand will be rising for high-performance chips and other high-end ICs in 2021, which will buoy WinWay and other related IC test interface suppliers' performance next year.

WinWay expects its burn-in socket line to become a major driver of company growth in 2021. The company is also gearing up for a boom in demand for heterogeneous chips with its SLT socket solutions.

Also a probe card maker, WinWay is optimistic about demand for probe cards with plans to build additional capacity over the next couple of years. WinWay currently produces 500,000 pins monthly, which will climb to one million units by the end of 2021. WinWay expects to have half of its demanded probe cards produced in-house in 2023, when its new plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan comes online.

In other news, WinWay expects to start trading on the mainboard of the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on January 20, 2021. The company is listed on Taiwan's Emerging Stock Board (ESB).

Specializing in logic IC test sockets, WinWay reported EPS of NT$13.56 (US$0.48) on revenues of NT$2.287 billion for the first three quarters of 2020.