CHPT to build new plant for probe cards
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC testing interface solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) is set to enforce a capacity expansion project by building a new plant at its manufacturing complex in northern Taiwan.

CHPT's board of directors has approved a budget of NT$559 million (US$19.96 million) to purchase new land to build its third plant in Taoyuan's Pingjhen Industrial Park, where its headquarters and two plants are located.

CHPT said the space utilization rate at its second plant will exceed 70% by the end of 2021 and will reach 100% in 2023, necessitating the construction of a third plant to ready new production capacity in 2024 for probe cards and smart manufacturing solutions.

The company continued that after including the third plant, its expanded manufacturing complex at Pingjhen Industrial Park will have a total land area of over 720,000 square feet to become a new landmark in the park, where the government's Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency is located, attracting many backend houses to cluster.

CHPT has been sticking to the "all in house" strategy to better serve its clients, with its R&D and manufacturing all done on its own.

