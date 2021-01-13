We have recently changed our search engine. Check the Advanced options to learn the new search rules.
Bits + chips
III-V IC players enjoy high capacity utilization for 5G, Wi-Fi 6 applications
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES
Taiwan's III-V IC firms including GaAs foundries Win Semiconductors and Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC) as well as epi-wafer suppliers Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC) and Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI) are expected to sustain high...
