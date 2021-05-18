Impacts of virus on Taiwan compound semiconductor supply chain still unclear

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

It is still premature to assess the impacts of the recent spike of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan on local III-V semiconductor players, as related makers have initiated precautionary measures against the virus, according to industry sources.

The III-V supply chain, including Win Semiconductor and Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC), said they have taken control measures, including operating in segregated buildings, canceling unnecessary business trips and banning visitors temporarily, to help contain the virus.

Win Semi said its order visibility still extends to 4-6 weeks.

Some makers admitted that demand for compound semiconductor parts for 5G infrastructure and optical communications applications has slowed down slightly, but overall demand for handset-use power amplifiers remains robust, with total order volumes for the second quarter of 2021 likely to be on par with those received a quarter earlier.

The handset supply chain may begin in June to pull in shipments supporting Apple's next-generation iPhone devices slated for launch in the latter half of 2021, which will help maintain shipment momentum at III-V players in the second quarter, the sources said.

While it remains to be seen whether Android-based handset makers will increase their purchases of VCSEL chips for ToF applications, most III-V makers expect demand for VCSEL and laser diodes (LD) for automotive applications will continue to grow, said the sources.