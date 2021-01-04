Taiwan III-V suppliers to increase VCSEL shipments for dToF sensors for Android phones

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Android-camp handset vendors including Samsung Electronics are expected to follow in the footsteps of Apple in incorporating direct time-of-flight (dToF) CMOS image sensors (CIS) into their new models in 2021-2022, and Taiwan's III-V semiconductor players including GaAs foundries Win Semiconductors and Advanced Wireless Semiconductor and epi wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy are poised to enjoy shipment pull-ins for VCSEL chips as light source for the dToF CIS devices in second-half 2021 at the earliest, according to industry sources.

Apple has adopted dToF LiDAR scanner in iPad Pro and iPhone 12 Pro series, and is expected to apply the scanner technology to all its 2021 iPhone models, which will remain available with face ID sensors, the sources said.

Sony, in the supply chain for Apple devices, reportedly has signed a three-year contract with Apple to offer a new-generation near infrared (NIR) CIS with a single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) array for dToF LiDAR scanner, indicating that Apple will adopt the scanner in iPhones and other devices through at least 2023, the sources said.

The sources said non-Apple handset vendors are expected to massively incorporate dToF technology into their new models to be rolled out in first-half 2022, and Sony is likely to re-design its CIS offerings for use in Android-powered handsets while Taiwan's III-V partners will be able to start shipments of VCSEL chips in second-half 2021.