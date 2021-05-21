5G growing rapidly despite component shortages, says Strategy Analytics

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Radio component revenue reached an all-time high in 2020, according to Strategy Analytics, which expects revenue to grow through 2025.

Despite the pandemic, RF component revenue, including baseband processors and the RF front-end (RFFE), reached an all-time high in 2020, said Christopher Taylor, director of RF and wireless components for the research firm. "We predict that the cellular radio component market will grow 8% per year through 2025."

Taylor continued that in the wake of stagnating device shipment growth and to help counter increasing radio complexity with 5G, suppliers of RFFE component have continue to develop system-in-package modules with more capabilities, allowing companies to capture more RFFE content per design-win while making design and assembly of mobile phones easier for OEMs.

"The on-going semiconductor shortages are likely to persist through 2022, validating strong underlying demand. However, mobile phone OEMs face supply constraints that could keep them from reaching full upside device sales potential this year," said Sravan Kundojjala, associate director of handset component technologies. "Semiconductor foundries including TSMC, UMC, Globalfoundries, SMIC, Samsung Foundry and compound semiconductor foundries have responded with efforts to increase capacity as quickly as possible."

Strategy Analytics predicts that robust demand for both sub-6 and mmWave 5G RF components along with new 5G opportunities beyond smartphones will drive significant cellular radio component growth over the next few years.