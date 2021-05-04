GCS to increase investment in Unikorn

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

GaAs, InP and GaN wafer foundry service provider Global Communication Semiconductors (GCS) Holdings has disclosed it will add investment of NT$400 million (US$14.1 million) in Unikorn Semiconductor, a compound semiconductor maker spun off from LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar, to raise its stake ratio from 34.73% to 45.39%.

GCS' additional investment is mainly meant to secure stable 6-inch wafer production capacity supply from Unikorn, industry sources said.

Unikorn has monthly foundry capacity of 2,000 4-inch wafers and 6,000 6-inch wafers, with six MOCVD sets producing VCSEL chips and two producing GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-sapphire power semiconductor devices.

With technology transferred from GCS, Unikorn will begin production of RF devices and BAW (bulk acoustic wave) filters used in 5G communication in second-half 2021. Unikorn will begin to provide VCSEL foundry services for China- and South Korea-based TWS vendors by year-end 2021.

The company has set aside a capex budget of NT$500-600 million for capacity expansion in 2021.

GCS recorded consolidated revenues of NT$301.3 million for 2020 and net loss of NT$88.2 million mainly due to recognizing non-operating losses of more than NT$69 million and over NT$24 million from investments in Unikorn and China-based Changzhou Chemsemi respectively.