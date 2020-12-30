Delivery lead time for cantilever probe cards extends

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC test interface suppliers have seen delivery lead times for cantilever probe cards extended to 2-3 months from 3-4 weeks, due to strong demand for display driver ICs for handsets and notebooks, according to industry sources.

Cantilever probe cards are mainly for probing TDDI and OLED DDI chips, and suppliers including MPI have sustained full capacity utilization for such cards to meet robust demand from chipmakers and dedicated IC testing houses such as Chipbond Technology, the sources said.

Vendors of driver ICs, fast charging chips, Type-C chips, RF chips and even processors have gradually moved to source probe cards and other test interface solutions from 3-4 suppliers, compared to originally two, to secure sufficient supply of the solutions, the sources noted.

Leading test interface specialists Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) and WinWay Technology are also optimistic about their 2021 shipments of high-end solutions for testing CPU, GPU and server chips from first-tier chipmakers, the sources added.