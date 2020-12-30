Bits + chips
Delivery lead time for cantilever probe cards extends
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC test interface suppliers have seen delivery lead times for cantilever probe cards extended to 2-3 months from 3-4 weeks, due to strong demand for display driver ICs for handsets and notebooks, according to industry sources.

Cantilever probe cards are mainly for probing TDDI and OLED DDI chips, and suppliers including MPI have sustained full capacity utilization for such cards to meet robust demand from chipmakers and dedicated IC testing houses such as Chipbond Technology, the sources said.

Vendors of driver ICs, fast charging chips, Type-C chips, RF chips and even processors have gradually moved to source probe cards and other test interface solutions from 3-4 suppliers, compared to originally two, to secure sufficient supply of the solutions, the sources noted.

Leading test interface specialists Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) and WinWay Technology are also optimistic about their 2021 shipments of high-end solutions for testing CPU, GPU and server chips from first-tier chipmakers, the sources added.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Chinese makers keep expanding AMOLED panel capacity, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan panel makers pushing into medical industry, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.