Chip demand for white-box handset chargers to grow robustly
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Chip demand from China's white-box handset charger market will be rising robustly in 2021, according to industry sources.

Samsung Electronics is expected to follow in the footsteps of Apple and Xiaomi by removing in-box charger and other accessories with its new-generation smartphone series slated for launch in the first half of 2021, the sources indicated. As a result, China's white-box handset charger market is expected to expand significantly this year, the sources believe.

Suppliers specializing in USB Type-C (USB-C) and other fast-charging chips has seen demand from China ramp up recently, with order visibility extended to over three months, the sources said.

Etron Technology, Fitipower Integrated Technology, Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT), Leadtrend Technology, Richtek Technology and Weltrend Semiconductor are among the suppliers which have enjoyed a ramp-up in orders for fast charging devices recently, the sources said. The fabless chipmakers, at the same time, have experienced tight capacity at 8-inch foundries, the sources continued.

Speculation is also circulating that Taiwan's fabless chipmakers engaged in the supply chain for USB-C and other fast-charging chips may consider raising their quotes to reflect tight supply later this year.

