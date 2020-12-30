Partnerships towards global leaderships: Q&A with Ashwin Pershad, Tech Mahindra country head in Taiwan

Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwanese companies planning to invest in India might have second thoughts in the wake of a riot at Wistron's plant in Narasapura stemming from salary disputes. But the opportunities of forming partnerships in India to create synergy remain tempting.

Digitimes recently talked to Ashwin Pershad, India-based Tech Mahindra's country head in Taiwan, about the outlook of cooperation between companies from the two countries. Pershad - who stressed during the interview that he was not speaking on behalf of his company - believes it is the best time now for Taiwan and India to work together in the wake of COVID-19.

Q: Do you have any advice for companies which plan to invest in India so that they can better fit into the Indian market?

A: I did read about the unfortunate incident that occurred recently. Broadly speaking, Taiwanese companies should not take the unfortunate incident of one of the companies recently as a reference to their decisions (of whether to invest in India), because there could be different multiple facets behind the incident. The Indian government said they are very open to hear the issues, dedicated to solve the current problems. They have also expressed that they warmly welcome the investments by Taiwanese companies in India.

I work in Taiwan and understand Taiwanese culture very well, having been stationed here for the last four years. People here in Taiwan are very warm and cordial for us to do business. When we visit customers in other cities in Taiwan, people are very friendly, open and encouraging. They do see us as their trusted advisors and partners. It is just one unfortunate incident and should not come between the friendship between India and Taiwan. I feel India-Taiwan relationship is very promising and can be developed further. Lots of potential at both sides.

Q: Would you like to give a brief introduction to Tech Mahindra and its future plans in Taiwan?

A: Tech Mahindra has been doing business in Taiwan at least a decade now. We have an established office (at Taipei 101) and ecosystem here, and good partners and clients whom we have been doing business with. Taiwan is a very important region for Tech Mahindra. We have also invested in Taiwan, recruiting local staff to serve our clients here. We believe Taiwan has huge potential and economy of Taiwan is only growing.

Recently I was also invited by one of the universities in Taiwan, to share my experiences on the India-Taiwan Joint Seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Hydraulic Engineering. The event was co-sponsored by National Chung-Cheng University and Indian Institute of Technology - Ropar (IIT-Ropar). In that seminar, I realized how important it is for us to collaborate. The partnership and future collaboration would be beneficial for both. Ideally, such events should happen more in the future. I would encourage other universities in Taiwan or India to come forward and facilitate mutual collaboration in research and developments.

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer centric IT experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and society to RISE. We are a US$5.2 billion company with 124,500 professionals across 90 countries, helping more than 900 customers globally including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech M have also been recognized amongst India's 50 best companies to work in 2020 by Great Place to Work Institute. We are part of the US$21 billion Mahindra Group that employs 240,000 people in 100 countries.

Our service offerings are aligned to the changing world of our customers. Our portfolio of services ranges from designing strategy to delivering impact. Our primary focus is in hi-tech vertical, manufacturing, banking and semiconductor industries here in Taiwan. We have also inaugurated a very innovative initiative known as Makers' Lab globally. We do encourage research and investment in the AI space. We are launching a Tech Mahindra Innovation Lab here in Taiwan as well. We will collaborate with universities in Taiwan to gather more students, academics, and industries efforts in the lab.

We plan to explore various territories in our Makers Lab in Taiwan, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), edge-computing, AI-machine learning, blockchain, etc. It is a mix and match of the strengths between universities here and Tech Mahindra. We are very positive about this and aim to do projects that will benefit the societies at large. We are very strong in smart automation, and have huge capability in smart city projects, you name it - smart parking, smart-lighting, surveillance, etc. We have done big smart city projects in Singapore and Dubai. And Taiwanese universities, SMEs and big corporations have capabilities in other segments. We can learn from each other and execute the projects together. Our DigitALL philosophy focuses on transforming client's business across products, services, business model and reimagined business processes, leading to new revenue opportunities, enhanced customer experience, operational efficiency, reduced risk & a better society.

Q: Are there better ways for Taiwanese companies to do business in India?

A: I think any Taiwanese companies which want to do business in India need to first understand the culture of India. It is such a vast, diverse country; it is very difficult for any Taiwanese companies trying to do business alone in India. Every state and every city in India has a different culture. That is exactly how companies like Tech Mahindra can come into place to help the Taiwanese firms which want to do business in India. We are very open for partnerships. They can contact us and that is the reason why I am here stationed in Taipei. And we welcome collaboration with all the Taiwanese multinational companies as well as small and medium enterprises. We also have Taiwanese companies helping us to do business here, and they are our partners in our ecosystem. That is why we can do business in such a smooth and easy way here in Taiwan.

Tech Mahindra is one of the sub-entities under the Mahindra Group, which is very famous for its automotive side of business. Taiwan has its core strength in hardware manufacturing, while we as an Indian company are very strong in software. That is the beauty in the relationship between India and Taiwan: we complement each other.

Q: Is forming a joint venture with a local partner a viable option?

A: Joint venture is a good idea for Taiwanese companies to do business in India, because that way you can have a local partner to advise you how to go around the culture in India. You need the right people, right place, right partner, at the right time. Tech Mahindra can be the right partner for Taiwanese companies. We are a global company with 125,000 people worldwide, located in 90 countries. For Taiwanese companies which are in process of digital transformation and would like to turn their factories into Industry 4.0 facilities, we can help. Tech M as a company hase advanced solutions in multiple spaces like AI, RPA, Blockchain, automation etc. I always tell the companies here in Taiwan: Don't partner with an Indian company just for the market in India; partner with them with the vision to become world leaders.

The way Taiwan has managed COVID-19 so brilliantly, it is the golden opportunity for Taiwanese companies, because right now everybody in the world knows about Taiwan and we are here to help you in every way possible. Feel free to reach us anytime and we will be more than happy to serve you.

Ashwin Pershad, Tech M country head in Taiwan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020