Bits + chips
India aspires to build semiconductor ecosystem
Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has recently unveiled a letter of intent seeking industry support in a bid to establish the country's semiconductor ecosystem, according to local media reports.

It is asking firms to establish, expand or acquire overseas semiconductor plants to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, namely a self-reliant India, according to reports from Swaraja Mag, Analytics India and others.

It is looking at a wide-range of semiconductor segments, including CMOS process technologies to produce processors, memory, analog/digital/mixed-signal ICs at 28nm and above processes at 12-inch wafer fabs with 30,000-plus wafer capacity per month.

It is also looking for firms with emerging technologies for the production of high frequency, high power, and optoelectronic devices and are interested in setting up or expanding existing Indian wafer fabs, preferably 8-inch and above ones.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2020
  2. Samsung, LGD ramping up OLED panels for small- to medium-size applications, Digitimes Research says
  3. Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.