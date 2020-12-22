India aspires to build semiconductor ecosystem

Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has recently unveiled a letter of intent seeking industry support in a bid to establish the country's semiconductor ecosystem, according to local media reports.

It is asking firms to establish, expand or acquire overseas semiconductor plants to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, namely a self-reliant India, according to reports from Swaraja Mag, Analytics India and others.

It is looking at a wide-range of semiconductor segments, including CMOS process technologies to produce processors, memory, analog/digital/mixed-signal ICs at 28nm and above processes at 12-inch wafer fabs with 30,000-plus wafer capacity per month.

It is also looking for firms with emerging technologies for the production of high frequency, high power, and optoelectronic devices and are interested in setting up or expanding existing Indian wafer fabs, preferably 8-inch and above ones.