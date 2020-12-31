Lessons from Wistron row in India: Q&A with ELCINA secretary general Rajoo Goel

Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei

As more Taiwanese companies relocate part of their supply chains from China to South and Southeast Asia, cross-border management has become a test of agility and cultural sensitivity for them. The recent riot at a Wistron plant in India serves as a warning of the severity of such tests.

The Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) on December 17 - a few days after the Wistron incident - issued a press release denouncing violence, and assured full support for investments from Taiwan. Digitimes later talked to ELCINA secretary general Rajoo Goel trying to get an insight into how Taiwanese ICT manufacturers can enhance their partnerships with local partners in India for better management in the future, and what lessons can be learned from the Wistron row.

Q: Taiwanese companies have a lot to learn from this unfortunate Wistron incident. As they all would like to comply with local regulations and maintain good relationships with local employees, how would you advise them for managing such risks in the future?

A: First, I would like to say this is not something that is typical of India, and it is not the way Indian workers would have approached their work and their employers. It was a very isolated incident, and if you look at the history of the industry in India, you probably won't find another one in a decade or so. We are all aware that the worker-employer relationship has always been adversarial and complicated per se because the workers are always looking for something more than money as management looks for ways to maximize their profits to ensure the continuity of their business. So, the nature of this relationship can often have some stress, and we have to accept that to a certain extent. We need to take care of the well-being of the workers, and this is also beneficial to the company.

The Europeans and Americans came to this country to do business much before the Taiwanese firms, and they have been here for so many decades now since India became independent. Maybe Taiwanese companies are less experienced as many of them came to India in the last decade, and some came in the last few years. This incident should not be taken as a case that defines India. I would like to communicate that very strongly. Our industrial relations systems are in place here, and various organizations, government departments and associations are all there to help.

Q: Wistron took the blame, recognizing they did have lapses in their salary management system. But there seemed to be some miscommunication between them and their agents in India. They did not know why the salaries were not paid to the workers because they had already given the money to the agents. How can such miscommunication be avoided in the future?

A: I would like to put this incident and what I have just said in perspective. We need to hear things from the point of view of both sides. I would not like to say that Wistron is the one to blame or somebody else, for example the labour contract agents. But we have to realize that the trade unions are always looking for a case where they can show they are capable of doing something for the workers. After all, this is what makes them relevant. The only problem is that among the trade unions, there could be some union members who start to take law into their own hands. They may believe that one way to show their strength is by damaging property, including the high-tech equipment installed in manufacturing units set up through foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country. Attracting FDI is one of the key objectives of the government of India and our government has set an ambitious target of building a US$400 billion electronics manufacturing sector. Right now, we are barely at US$80 billion. There is a huge demand for electronics and Taiwanese companies can play a major role in achieving this objective and benefit from it.

How can Taiwanese avoid the incidents? They need to understand the cause of it: I think it happened largely because thousands of workers were employed in a short span of time. I know the numbers because I am also involved with the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India, which trains workers for electronics sector all over the country. We know Wistron approached them and requested for a large number of skilled workers who could be employed in their factory. Also we must remember there is a production linked incentive scheme announced by the government of India in which a few EMS companies, including Wistron and Foxconn have applied for benefits and they have set extremely high production targets. When the company is pressured to meet such a high or aggressive target, it becomes difficult for them to stay in control of all processes and managements become susceptible to making mistakes. It appears that the company's HR system did not work efficiently due to the very high pace at which workers had to be added, so they depended more on the contract worker suppliers. Consequently the contract worker suppliers too must have been under pressure to recruit more and more people as is obvious because over 8,000 workers were added in a few months. This I believe caused the situation to go out of control due to the frantic pace of the activities. Obviously, they have made a big mistake here and the management must accept it and learn from it.

One thing that is important is that such decisions need to be taken by the top management of the company which is operating at this huge scale. The top management has to be very experienced and capable and know the rules and the local law. Production and human resources are usually managed by local managers and they need to be trained and familiar with India, have experience and know the system thoroughly. Thus selection of competent and experienced local managers becomes very important.

On the other hand, I must also say there could be some team members who set a bad example. There are always a handful of people who want to prove their ability to deliver results but may not always have the best interests for the company or the country in mind and take short cuts for their personal interests.

All of us from industry associations and government organisations are keen to protect our national interest as well as the interest of investors. We would also like to maintain good relations between Taiwan and India. I feel all Taiwanese companies producing IT products here are respected in India due to their high technical and business competence, especially those who are engaged in manufacturing. On behalf of all the associations, we definitely believe that the best has yet to come, and that there are good HR practices that can be made into standard operational procedures.

One specific point I would like to make: Taiwanese companies have worked in China for many years, so they follow the Chinese systems and applied them here. I don't think the same culture or the same rules apply here. India has a very strong democratic system which is good for us but which also is a limitation due to the complex decision making process it entails. Our communication systems need to be very effective as it is easy for people to spread rumours through miscommunication. This needs to be understood by international companies. In today's scenario, there is equal potential in India market compared to China, or maybe even higher because India is an unsaturated and rapidly expanding market.

Q: You mentioned that it takes someone who know the culture and system of India to make better management in India. I may have understood it wrongly, but media reports here in Taiwan said that at the time of the riot, Wistron's Indian factories were managed by local teams?

A: I am not in touch with any Taiwanese executives of Wistron here in India. What I do know is that during COVID-19, many of them went back to Taiwan. How many have come back? I don't know. I would say even if the Taiwanese team were here, unless they know the rules well, they would not have made any difference. They could have depended on Indian managers who are experienced and know how to deal with these situations. Some Indians like to believe that the celestial stars were not aligned in our favour, which means bad luck, in this kind of incident. It is very discouraging for anybody who watched this incident either from inside or outside. The workers are usually not involved in such incidents as most of them respect their place of work and want to keep their jobs, and earn enough money to put food on the table for their families.

There seems to be something lacking in the system which was in place in Wistron. Some people blamed it to the software program which was calculating wages, but the fact is that the problem has lasted for at least a few months, before the production acceleration program began to hire thousands of people. Since the company was expanding manufacturing very rapidly, there is every possibility that under pressure the recruitment and payment systems were not tested adequately and Wistron depended on their contractors which led to this problem and payments were not made accurately. We are also aware that several states, including Karnataka, have made changes and relaxed labor laws to facilitate large-scale employment. Maybe there is a lack of clarity regarding the changes in these regulations and some labor providers did not understand or take these changes seriously. I believe that we should look ahead and move on, learn the lesson, and take this as the best opportunity to improve and become more efficient. With Taiwan managing the COVID-19 pandemic so well, it is understandable that many from Wistron's experience Taiwan management team decided to go back to Taiwan, because people would be very worried about their personal and family safety issues.

Q: It is indeed very important for the management to be with the people there so that they can feel confident and they are cared for. How can Taiwanese firms manage their Indian subsidiaries better? Is a joint venture a more viable option for wholly-owned subsidiary for foreign companies to invest in India?

A: I think there are two issues here. Many large companies are typically not in favor of getting into a joint venture. They have their systems, processes and practices which they don't want to compromise to accommodate a partner. But there can be exceptions. Sometimes they can have a minority partner, so that the brand and the systems can be consistent with their corporate culture. I am very sure that many companies in India would be very happy to become a minority partner with larger Taiwanese companies, because they would also benefit from getting additional business and exposure to new systems and technology. I am not saying all Taiwanese companies must look for some kind of joint ventures, but they certainly can get help from a minority local partner who knows the culture and system of India very well.

I do recommend though that medium-size companies should definitely consider having a joint venture partner. They should get due diligence done through good lawyers, accounting firms, etc. Associations like ELCINA and others also can be helpful during the due diligence process to provide candid view of a potential joint venture partner. We can tell whether the corporate culture and management style of two companies are compatible or not. It is always better to seek advice from multiple angles in order to see things more comprehensively.

We are a developing country, and there are many parameters on which we need to improve, but we are aspiring to grow and become among the best. It is just a matter of time. We should look at this incident sensibly, and gain experience from the case. It would not be wise to abandon our goal of investing for growth and mutual benefit due to one unfortunate incident. The government has dedicated resources to foster a better environment for foreign investors. By and large the government is very clear, though there could be some political issues involved in this case and the problem was caused by some anti-social elements. But to summarize, when a society is experiencing rapid changes, be it social change or economic change, there is likely to be friction between different social strata. There are different interests and aspirations of people, but they don't know how to react in such situations leading to aggressive or wayward behaviour. We need to look at the changes that are happening, fast economic growth has produced lots of frictions and strain on the entire system. We find similar incidents and stress when we study history of developed societies such as Europe and USA. Have we seen the end of it? Maybe not. But we do feel the collaboration of Taiwan and India has great potential because somehow our resources, capabilities and geographical location, are complementary to each other. We should approach this problem with positivity to resolve it and try to make a case study out of it so that Indian and Taiwanese companies as well as all stakeholders can learn from it.

Q: It is indeed a precious experience for Taiwanese companies that are just becoming multinational companies, and are still in the learning process. There must be room for improvement on agility and closer communication with their Indian subsidiaries. How can they manage internal communication? Should they also keep a closer contact with ELCINA?

A: Yes, definitely. One thing I would like to stress: although it is good to be ambitious and set aggressive targets, we must always be aware of the managerial (human resources) and physical limitations of our systems which restrict the rate of growth at which we can expand. There are also some practical limitations of the capacity and processes and laws in place in the country where the Taiwanese company has to operate, in this case being India. When the targets become too big, companies need to make better estimates according to the resources and capability available and avoid breakdown of processes due to too much stress on all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, in terms of internal communication, it appears that there was no proper system by which the workers could reach the management in the Wistron case. There was no suitable window of communication and everybody was in such a hurry, there wasn't time or mind space to give the required importance for communication. When I said India is a democracy, you might be surprised to find that the average people here know very much about the law and about their rights and duties. Of cource, sometimes they give more emphasis on their rights vis-a-vis their duties. We just need to make sure, whatever management is doing, it has to be well-communicated so that the intentions and objectives of the management are not misunderstood. Taiwan is a very developed economy, and people are highly educated, with a well developed and simplified legal system. But in India, laws are still quite complicated, there are industrial laws and rules at the central government level as well as at the state level.

This complexity makes communication very important. Firstly, our system is very different. It is not possible for employees at the bottom level to communicate with CEOs, or managing directors or sometimes even with functional heads. Thus companies need to set up a communication system which requires time to be set up. Give people channels to send out letters and messages to reflect the problems they are facing down the line or in other locations. In India now most people have mobile phones and this can facilitate quick messages or even the opportunity to call and speak to concerned managers. A communication system not only should be multi-layered, but also facilitate management to reach out to their teams in large groups. In a small company, direct communication is easier, but if you have hundreds or thousands of people in a company, it will be much more difficult to communicate effectively.

Let's not be in a hurry to fix the blame and believe that we have successfully fulfilled our responsibility. This is not a problem of an individual entity or a person, but a problem with the system and its understanding. I would like to repeat that it would be incorrect to blame Wistron alone because they had to hire so many people in a short time and it appears that events overtook them and things went out of control. But it is important for all the stakeholders to learn from this incident. I think Taiwanese companies should take a serious look at the issue of better communication, and foster a good channel for more direct communication. Have people at all levels in the company get involved in this process so that they can communicate to the management about important issues and enable them to take corrective action.

Lastly, I want to emphasize that there is considerable respect in India for Taiwanese people and managers, not only for their technical capabilities, but also their values and culture. We at ELCINA and all of our members appreciate the long-term friendship with Taiwan and look forward to stronger ties between Taiwan and India for mutual benefit and progress.

ELCINA secretary general Rajoo Goel

Photo: ELCINA