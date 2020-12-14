Wistron says India plant complies with law

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Wistron has claimed that the riot at its Narasapura plant in India was started due to a break-in of several unidentified outsiders who sabotaged the facilities, maintaining that the company has always followed the laws and is providing support to the local authorities for their investigation into the incident.

Wistron's said the safety and wellbeing of its team members is always the company's top priority and it will also collaborate with related parties to provide help needed for the employees.

Media from India reported that the workers at Wistron's Naraspura plant began a riot on December 12 after finishing their night shift and had damaged office facilities and production lines because the workers did not get paid as promised.

The reports citing people familiar with the incident as claiming that Wistron had sharply cut salaries for workers of the plant in the past three months.

The plant is currently the third largest production facility for Wistron in India. The plant began recruiting workers and started production in August and is believed to be a site for manufacturing the latest iPhone SE for Apple, the reports added.