Riot threatens to derail Wistron, Apple and India plans

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

The riot at Wistron's plant in India has done disservices not only to the Taiwanese ODM, but also to its client Apple - which has been keen to move some production of its devices out of China - and to the Indian government, which has been keen on soliciting investments from foreign companies.

With office equipment and production lines at the plant damaged by rioters and reportedly a few thousand iPhones stolen, local media had estimated losses of up to NT$1.6 billion for the Taiwan-based ODM, who has clarified that the actual damage was only around NT$100-200 million.

But the damage will be much more than only that monetary sum. It has tarnished Wistron's reputation - the trigger to the riot being allegations that the company was underpaying its workers. And Apple reportedly has already suspended new orders for Wistron.

Wistron actually has already been providing services in India for over 10 years and its plants have also been operating there for five years. Wistron has another two plants in India, apart from the damaged one, which has been making iPhone SE.

Apple has only recently begun production of iPhones in India, and the incident could be a setback to the vendor's plan to diversify production out of China.

And again Apple is finding itself under the scrutiny of labor right groups.

The incident could deter potential investors from India, whose government has been on a keen campaign to turn itself into a major IT hub.