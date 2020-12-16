Micron expanding India team

Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Micron Technology, optimistic about India's IT sector, is ready to establish a center of excellence and expand industry-academia collaboration there, according to media reports.

Micron plans to expand its local team to 5,000 employees in the next three years, the Hindu Business Line and Economic Times cited Anand Ramamoorthy, Micron's India general manager as saying.

In September 2018 Micron announced a US$3 billion investment in Hyderabad, Telangana, as part of its plans to expand investment in Asia.

Ramamoorthy was cited as saying that Micron is also strengthening collaboration with the academic community on advanced research, education and innovation in memory.

However, Micron still has no intention of setting up a memory production line in India. Micron believes that there is an opportunity to develop a semiconductor supply chain in India in the long run, and they will continue to evaluate the possibility of India as a semiconductor production base, but no decision has been made yet.