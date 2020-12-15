IT + CE
Wistron says losses at India plant only NT$100-200 million
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Wistron, in response to reports claiming the riot at its India plant had resulted in damage totaling NT$1.6 billion (US$56.31 million), has maintained that the loss was actually only around NT$100-200 million.

Wistron is currently working on restoring the plant and calculating the exact amount of loss. It is supporting the local authorities's investigation into the incident and in talks with insurance companies over the damage.

As to allegations about workers at the India plant not getting paid the sums as promised, Wistron has declined to comment. It said the local authorities are investigating the incident and the company has completely followed the law.

