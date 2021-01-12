Bits + chips
MediaTek sees 2020 revenue top NT$300 billion
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

MediaTek has reported revenue climbed 30.8% on year to a record high of NT$322.15 billion (US$11.5 billion) in 2020.

MediaTek's December revenue decreased 3.3% on month to NT$32.43 billion. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled NT$96.4 billion, which came close to the high-end of the company's guidance for the quarter.

MediaTek will likely post an up to 10% revenue decrease sequentially in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the larger revenue drops it experienced during the same period in previous years, according to market watchers. A ramp-up in its 5G SoC shipments will lead to a particularly strong first quarter for the company.

MediaTek contracts mainly TSMC to fabricate its 5G mobile chips, and has landed orders for major China-based brands' new models slated for launch in the first quarter, the watchers said.

