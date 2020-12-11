MediaTek posts increased November revenue

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MediaTek has reported consolidated revenue of NT$33.54 billion (US$1.19 billion) for November 2020, up 10.2% sequentially and 62.7% on year.

MediaTek is on track to see its fourth-quarter revenue meet the guidance given previously, market observers believe. The company estimated revenue at between NT$89.5 billion and NT$97.3 billion representing flat growth or an up to 8% decrease sequentially.

MediaTek is expected to see its revenue top NT$300 billion in 2020, driven by order dynamics for its lineups of chips for IoT, mobile computing and smart home applications, according to the observers.

MediaTek disclosed its cumulative 2020 revenue through November rose 29.3% from a year earlier to NT$289.72 billion.