Qualcomm, MediaTek to post strong earnings in 2021

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Both Qualcomm and MediaTek are on track to post strong earnings and high gross margins in 2021 on robust demand for 5G mobile solutions from the smartphone sector, according to industry sources.

In addition to regular orders from their established clients, Qualcomm and MediaTek are expected to land more windfall orders to make up the supply gap left by Hisilicon Technologies in the wake of the US tightened trade sanctions against its parent company Huawei, said the sources.

Given current tight production capacity and prolonged delivery times at upstream foundry houses, it is also not necessary for either Qualcomm or MediaTek to engage price competition to win orders, added the sources.

Qualcomm's recently released Snapdragon 888 5G SoCs have been well received by most top-tier handset brands, assuring that the order dynamic for the SoCs will continue for a while.

Rival company MediaTek is reportedly set to launch the upgraded versions of its Dimensity 700, 800 and 1000 lineups of 5G SoC solutions before year-end 2020 or in early 2021 to cash in on rising demand, said the sources.

These upgrades will come with improved performance and functionalities yet are available at more affordable prices that will help MediaTek further ramp up its market share and earnings.

MediaTek to see strong 2021 sales

Photo: Digitimes file photo