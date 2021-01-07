Bits + chips
HDI PCB makers see strong shipments to Chinese handset vendors
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's major HDI board makers have seen strong shipment pull-ins from Chinese handset vendors since fourth-quarter 2020, with the momentum expected to persist through at least the end of February, according to industry sources.

Compeq Manufacturing, Unmicron Technology and Tripod Technology have utilized the majority of their HDI PCB production capacity to meet surging orders from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, all of them eager to snatch more of the market shares relinquished by Huawei amid tough US trade sanctions on the Chinese tech leader, the sources said.

As shipments to Chinese handset clients will remain in high gear through Lunar New Year in February, the HDI board suppliers have readied plans to maintain production during the holiday, the sources noted.

But the visibility of orders from Chinese handset vendors remains vague for March and beyond. This, coupled with the fact that their combined order volumes are larger than Huawei's handset shipment decreases, is sparking speculating among the PCB supply chain about possible capacity overbooking by the vendors, the sources continued.

Nevertheless, HDI PCB makers are not concerned about how long the momentum of shipments to Chinese handset clients will linger, the sources said, as they are also enjoying strong demand for non-handset applications such as notebooks and tablets and a significant surge in orders from automotive electronics clients.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Research analysis
  1. AI makes RPA intelligent
  2. EIH to promote color e-book readers
  3. ToF 3D sensors to accelerate AR application ecosystem formation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.