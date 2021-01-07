HDI PCB makers see strong shipments to Chinese handset vendors

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's major HDI board makers have seen strong shipment pull-ins from Chinese handset vendors since fourth-quarter 2020, with the momentum expected to persist through at least the end of February, according to industry sources.

Compeq Manufacturing, Unmicron Technology and Tripod Technology have utilized the majority of their HDI PCB production capacity to meet surging orders from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, all of them eager to snatch more of the market shares relinquished by Huawei amid tough US trade sanctions on the Chinese tech leader, the sources said.

As shipments to Chinese handset clients will remain in high gear through Lunar New Year in February, the HDI board suppliers have readied plans to maintain production during the holiday, the sources noted.

But the visibility of orders from Chinese handset vendors remains vague for March and beyond. This, coupled with the fact that their combined order volumes are larger than Huawei's handset shipment decreases, is sparking speculating among the PCB supply chain about possible capacity overbooking by the vendors, the sources continued.

Nevertheless, HDI PCB makers are not concerned about how long the momentum of shipments to Chinese handset clients will linger, the sources said, as they are also enjoying strong demand for non-handset applications such as notebooks and tablets and a significant surge in orders from automotive electronics clients.