Phison to integrate equity structure of reinvested companies in China

Flash device controller IC specialist Phison Electronics has disclosed plans to integrate the equity structure of its reinvested companies in China in a move to grow its business in the Chinese market.

Phison will transfer its 24.41% stake in subsidiary Hefei CoreStorage Electronic to Shenzhen Hosin Global Electronics, another China-based subsidiary of Phison, in exchange for an additional stake in the latter company, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). Phison holds about CNY54.09 million (US$8.25 million) worth of stake in Hefei CoreStorage.

Phison expects to acquire an additional 54.09 million Hosin shares, equivalent to about CNY324.57 million in value, Phison said in the TWSE filing. Phison will grow its total stake in Shenzhen Hosin to 44.35%.

Both Hefei CoreStorage and Shenzhen Hosin are mainly engaged in the production and sales of flash storage products. Integrating the equity structure of both companies is in line with Phison's future business strategy in China aiming for a bigger presence locally and better operations efficiency, the Taiwan-based company said.

