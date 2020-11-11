Phison sees PCIe SSD controller shipments surge

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Phison Electronics has disclosed shipments of its PCIe SSD controllers surged nearly 94% on year in the first 10 months of 2020, with shipments for October alone rising 55% to a monthly high.

Phison reported consolidated revenue of NT$4.45 billion (US$155.8 million) for October 2020, up about 3% on month but down 5.3% on year. Consolidated sales for the first 10 months of the year totaled NT$40.1 billion, rising nearly 11% from the same period in 2019.

Phison with its PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers has reportedly cut into the supply chain of Microsoft's new Xbox series, and has seen clear order visibility through the end of 2020.

A pick-up in demand for embedded storage applications also boosted Phison's eMMC memory controller shipments in October, which registered a nearly 70% jump compared to the same period in 2019, the company indicated.

Phison expressed optimism about its sales and profit performance in the fourth quarter of 2020, citing strong shipments of its PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers.

Fellow company Silicon Motion Technology is also optimistic about demand for PCIe Gen4 SSDs, which will be widely adopted in PCs, game consoles and other consumer devices starting 2022. Silicon Motion has obtained PCIe Gen4 SSD controller design-wins with over 10 customers including five NAND flash makers.