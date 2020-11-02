MediaTek expects up to 8% revenue drop in 4Q20

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

MediaTek expects to post revenues of between NT$89.5 billion (US$3.13 billion) and NT$97.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing flat growth or an up to 8% decrease sequentially.

The revenue estimate represents a 38-50% surge compared to the same period in 2019.

Excluding the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations and the sale of Ilitek, MediaTek's revenues for the fourth quarter may see sequential growth of up to 5% or an up to 3% drop. MediaTek's revenues started excluding sales generated by Ilitek in November.

MediaTek disclosed in its July 31 filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) plans to sell its stake in Ilitek to Midus Investments for a total of US$138 million. The transaction includes Ilitek's technology IPs and staff.

MediaTek reported net profits climbed 82.8% sequentially to a record high of NT$13.37 billion in the third quarter of 2020. EPS for the quarter came to NT$8.42. A favorable product mix also boosted MediaTek's gross margin to 44.2% in the third quarter.

MediaTek's net profits for the first three quarters of 2020 totaled NT$26.48 billion, rising 57.4% on year. EPS for the nine-month period arrived at NT$16.65, already exceeding NT$14.69 in all of 2019.

MediaTek is confident about sales of its 5G and Wi-Fi 6 chip solutions, as well as power management ICs, IoT- and TV-related SoC chips next year, according to company CEO Rick Tsai. In particular, with 5G smartphones worldwide set to jump 100% in 2021, MediaTek's 5G SoC shipments will be ramping up.

MediaTek optimistic about 2021

Photo: Digitimes file photo