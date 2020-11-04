Qualcomm, MediaTek ramping up orders at foundry houses, backend service firms

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Qualcomm and MediaTek both are ramping up their orders at wafer foundry houses and IC backend service suppliers as they plan to roll out their respective next-generation 5G chips before year-end 2020, according to industry sources.

Respective order visibility from the world's top-two 5G SoC providers has actually extended to the first half of 2021 as they are vying for orders from China's handset brands who are expected to launch an array of 5G-enabled models before the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in mid-February 2021, said the sources.

Non-Huawei Chinese vendors, including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, have been keen on placing 5G solution orders as they aim to ramp shipments to take over the market share likely to be relinquished by Huawei in the wake of the US trade sanctions, noted the sources.