Ambarella unveils 5nm AI vision processor

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Ambarella has unveiled CV5, an artificial intelligence (AI) vision processor for single 8K and multi-imager AI cameras, setting a new standard for power efficiency with 8K video recording in under two watts. The system on chip (SoC) targets intelligent automotive camera systems, consumer cameras (drone, action, and VR/360-degree), and robotic cameras.

The CV5 combines Ambarella's powerful CVflow AI engine with dual Arm A76 CPUs to provide the performance necessary for a wide range of AI-based algorithms. Its advanced image signal processor (ISP) can simultaneously process images for both human viewing and machine processing. Fabricated in advanced 5nm process technology, CV5 consumes under two watts of power while encoding full 8K video at 30 frames per second.

In automotive video telematics applications, CV5 provides the performance necessary to encode multiple video streams from front ADAS, driver monitoring, cabin monitoring, and side-view cameras. Its CVflow AI engine can simultaneously run advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) algorithms such as lane departure, and forward collision warning as well as driver monitoring algorithms such as drowsy driver detection. The combination of high-resolution video capture with advanced AI processing enables ADAS cameras to recognize images over long distances and with high accuracy.

The exceptionally low power consumption of the CV5 SoC also makes it an ideal solution for the next generation of high resolution and high frame-rate action, 360-degree and virtual reality (VR) cameras, offering 8K recording and playback in very small form factor designs.

In robotic and drone applications, CV5's CVflow AI engine can accelerate simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), path planning, and obstacle detection, and avoidance algorithms for navigation and autonomous operation. For drone-based aerial videography and cinematography, CV5 can simultaneously perform flight control and navigation functions while recording up to 8K resolution video recording at 60 frames per second.

The CV5 SoC shares common SDK and computer vision (CV) tools with Ambarella's other CVflow SoC families, simplifying development of cameras with multiple price and performance options. A complete set of CV tools helps customers port their own neural networks onto CV5, including a compiler, debugger, and support for industry-standard machine learning frameworks, such as PyTorch, ONNX, Caffe, and TensorFlow, as well as extensive guidelines for convolutional neural network (CNN) performance optimization.

"With the introduction of CV5, Ambarella is defining the next generation of automotive, consumer, and robotic cameras," said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. "By combining 8K single-channel and 4K multi-channel recording with the high performance of our CVflow AI engine, we are enabling cameras with the highest-quality imaging and innovative new AI features."