PCB material supplier Aurona optimistic about 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Aurona Industries, which supplies materials for the manufacture of PCBs and IC substrates, has expressed optimism about its business in 2021.

Specializing in hole drilling services and back-up boards, Aurona expects to enjoy stable demand for PCBs including HDI boards and substrate-like PCBs. In particular, demand for the production of ABF substrates will be rising substantially next year, said Jimmy Feng, senior VP and spokesperson for Aurona.

Aurona also expects to post revenue growth in 2020. The company was hit by a more saturated mobile market in 2019, but sales have started picking up this year, according to Feng.

The arrival of 5G is set to trigger smartphone replacement demand, Feng indicated. Aurona is gearing up for the 5G smartphone market boom, which will bring advancements in terms of both technology and unit sales to the PCB backup board industry in which the company is engaged, Feng said.

Aurona is also striving to enhance its profitability through product-mix improvement, Feng continued. The company expects sales generated from its newly-established commercial building materials business to rise substantially in 2021.

In addition, Aurona has plans for capacity expansion, which will be implemented according to customer needs, according to Feng. The upcoming expansion will be carried out mainly at its factory site in Taiwan.

Aurona spokesperson Jimmy Feng

Photo: Jay Liu, Digitimes, November 2020