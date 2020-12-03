PCB material prices rising with major impact on small makers

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Prices for copper and other raw materials have been rising significantly, affecting negatively operations at small- and medium-size PCB and CCL manufacturers, with those in China likely to bear the brunt of the impact and face a new wave of industry consolidation, according to industry sources.

International copper prices have galloped to nearly US$8,000 per ton, and fiberglass cloth and yarn prices have also risen by around 20% since the third quarter of 2020, heaping notable cost pressure on smaller CCL and PCB makers supplying mostly midrange and low-end rigid PCBs, the sources said.

Material cost ratios for high-layer-count rigid PCB and HDI board or even higher-end SLP (substrate-like PCB) and IC substrates are much lower than for midrange and low-end offerings, as a majority of their costs rest with the depreciation of high-performance equipment, the sources said.

Leading PCB makers are much more immune to material price rises, as they tend to sign long-term contracts with materials suppliers or conduct purchases on an open bidding basis allowing those who offer lowest quotes to win their procurement projects.

But smaller PCB makers' lower-end PCB products are mostly used in electronics devices that see keen price competition in the terminal markets and failing to get sufficient materials supply will send them losing ground in the market, the sources continued.

Hong Kong-based CCL maker Kingboard Holdings has recently notified clients about price hikes for products mainly adopted by smaller PCB makers in China, the sources said. Kingboard's actual prices may not rise, but the notification has created pressure on clients, the sources said, warning consolidation of low-end PCB production lines in China may accelerate.