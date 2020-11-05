Bits + chips
Silicon Motion expects revenue growth in 4Q20
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

NAND flash device controller specialist Silicon Motion Technology expects to post revenues of between US$130 million and US$139 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 3-10% sequentially, with gross margin reaching 48-50% compared with 49.1% in the prior quarter.

"We expect our fourth quarter revenue to rebound as SSD controller sales strengthen further," said Wallace Kou, president and CEO of Silicon Motion. "In addition, our eMMC+UFS controllers are making good progress towards recovery in the fourth quarter while SSD solutions are expected to be seasonally down."

Silicon Motion reported net sales on a non-GAAP basis climbed 11% on year to US$126 million in the third quarter of 2020. "Our third quarter results exceeded expectations due to stronger sales of SSD controllers," Kou indicated. "And as expected, our eMMC+UFS controller sales declined significantly due to a temporary customer inventory adjustment, while our SSD solutions sales were softer than anticipated."

Silicon Motion saw its SSD controller sales increase about 20% on both sequential and on-year bases in the third quarter of 2020, while sales of its eMMC and UFS device controllers declined 50% on quarter and 10% on year. Meanwhile, the company's SSD solutions sales decreased about 10% sequentially but surged 50% from a year earlier during the quarter.

Silicon Motion posted net profits on a non-GAAP basis of US$26.7 million, or US$0.76 per diluted ADS, for the third quarter of 2020.

In addition, Silicon Motion disclosed its has obtained PCIe Gen4 SSD controller design-wins with over 10 customers including five NAND flash makers.

"We expect our fourth quarter to be a solid finish to an unpredictable year and a good foundation for a stronger 2021," Kou noted.

