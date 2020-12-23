Bigtera promoting enterprise-class software-defined storage solutions

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

NAND flash controller IC design house Silicon Motion's Hong Kong-based subsidiary Bigtera Storage is promoting enterprise-class software-defined storage solutions mainly in the Taiwan and China markets.

Bigtera said its VirtualStor is the world's first software-defined storage platform that virtually aggregates, consolidates and optimizes all storage resources (SAN and NAS) and provides unrestricted flexibility in defining how those resources are assigned and utilized.

For hospitals' developing smart medicine, software-defined storage solutions can greatly hike data access speeds, facilitate data access across branches and departments as well as meet demand for storing huge volumes of medical records, Bigtera noted, adding 5G high-speed transfers of 4K/8K video content will lead to demand for storage of large-capacity video files.

Bigtera said it will focus 2021 marketing on hospitals, TV broadcast companies and makers transitioning to smart manufacturing.

Silicon Motion has actively promoted NAND flash controller ICs used in enterprise-class storage solutions. The company began to ship such ICs used in Open Channel SSDs to China-based data centers in the third quarter of 2019.

Silicon Motion expects consolidated revenues of US$130-139 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, increasing 3-10% sequentially, with gross margin of 48-50%.

According to Gartner forecast, global market value for software-defined storage solutions (including software and hardware) will increase from US$9 billion in 2019 to US$37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25%.