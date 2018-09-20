China IC industry to gain solid footing in five years, says Tsinghu Unigroup chairman

Shinee Wu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China's IC industry is expected to establish a solid foothold in five years and go on to become a top-three or top-four player globally in 2028-2030, according to Zhao Weiguo, chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup.

At the September 19 opening session of the 2018 China IC Summit hosted by his group, Zhao said that China's IC industry is facing unprecedented challenges despite great development potentials and opportunities.

Zhao said that IC players in the country are mainly engaged in vicious competition on low-level fields, without actual tech innovations. At the moment, over 90% of the IC design houses in China can hardly maintain profitable operations, and some foreign countries have tried hard to block advanced semiconductor technologies from flowing into China, all posing challenges for further development of China IC industry, Zhao indicated.

In particular, Zhao commented, China's memory chip sector requires much greater efforts than other semiconductor sectors, given that its global market share is only 3%.

At the forum, Zhao disclosed that his group already developed 3D memory chips in 2017 and has started small-volume production in 2018. In addition, his group has also kicked off volume production of storage chips for USB.

Heavy imports of high-end chips

On the same occasion, Ding Wenwu, president of the China IC Industry Investment Fund, said that China's IC industry still has a long way to go, as the country still has to rely on imports for the supply of the majority of high-end chips needed, including CPU, storage, communication and video conferencing chipsets.

Ding said China has suffered huge IC trade deficit over the past years. He cited customs statistics as indicating that China's IC imports hit a record annual high of US$260.1 billion in 2017, generating an IC trade deficit of US$136.1 billion for the year.

Statistics released by the China Semiconductor Industry Association show that China is the world's largest outlet for IC products, absorbing sales of US$541.1 3 billion in 2017, surging 24.8% on year.

The market demand for IC products in China will show ever-higher increases along with the rapid development of 5G applications, with chips badly needed to support IoT, cloud computing, big data, AI, smart grids, industrial control, high-speed rail and autonomous driving.

This will constitute the best development opportunity for China's IC firms, Ding said.