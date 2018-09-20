China IC designers joining world-class ranks, says TSMC executive

Cindy Yu, Nanjing; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China-based fabless IC firms have managed to become world-class chipmakers following 10 years of technology advancement, and they are now technologically on a par with global peers, according to Roger Luo, president of TSMC Nanjing.

Luo said that 12 out of the world's top-50 IC design houses come from China, while speaking at the 2018 IC Summit held September 19 in Nanjing and jointly hosted by Tsinghua Unigroup and its subsidiary UNISOC Communications.

Luo disclosed that besides ever-increasing investment in R&D on advanced foundry and packaging processes, TSMC has earmarked US$10 billion per year for capacity expansion to provide sufficient foundry capacity for key customers including UNISOC Communications.

Sharing his observation about China's IC design industry over the past decade, Luo said that the country's IC design revenues already increased to US$8 billion in 2012 for an 11% global market share.

Along with the revenue expansion, China IC design technology has also advanced significantly. While still using 0.13-micron process in 2007 against the most-advanced 65nm process available then, China chip designers already advanced to 40nm in 2012, compared with the mainstream 28nm then. This means that China had narrowed its technological gap to one generation from two generations during the five-year period, Luo said.

21% global IC design revenue share

Now China IC designers have managed to catch up with international technology levels. In 2017, China IC design revenues surged to US$21 billion, accounting for 21% of the global total of US$100 billion. Moreover, while 10nm process became a global mainstream node in 2017, China IC designers also started to adopt 10nm node with yield rate improving significantly, and 12 China-based IC design houses also squeezed into the world's top-50 club in the year.

Luo commented that China's IC industry will see very bright development prospects in the years ahead, bolstered by strong government policy and funding support, huge domestic demand, constant tech advancements and the growing capability of tapping international markets.

Luo also pointed to some significant global IC development trends. Among them is that smartphones will see further development incorporating 5G, AI and robot applications.

Also, high-performance computing chips will be badly needed to meet ever-faster transmission and computing requirements in the 5G era. In addition, 5G and AI applications will also be greatly incorporated into the automotive electronics sector, and machines, rather than humans, will command the majority of 5G users amid the rampant development of 5G and IoT applications.