ASML optimistic about litho equipment demand in China

Wu Yexing, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Lithography tool vendor ASML is optimistic about increases in demand from China's chipmaking industry, and believes it will land orders for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) litho equipment from China customers looking to make advanced 7nm chips, according to Shen Po, president of ASML China.

The optimism comes despite the fact that United Microelectronics (UMC) has devoted more to mature processes, and Globalfoundries has put on hold its 7nm development.

Shen dismissed speculations that ASML has been prohibited from shipping litho equipment to China in accordance with the Wassenaar Arrangement on Export Controls for Conventional Arms and Dual-Use Good and Technologies. Shen said the firm has been selling litho equipment in the China market. He revealed that ASML's most advanced immersion litho machine NEXT:2000i will be available in China soon.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) has ordered one set of EUV litho machine in 2018, slated for delivery in early 2019 to support its 7nm process development, according to industry sources.

Yangtze Memory Technology and Hua Hong Semiconductor have also ordered ASML 193nm immersion DUV (deep ultraviolet) litho machines to support storage chip fabrication and wafer foundry, respectively, the sources said.

China is emerging as a major export outlet for ASML litho machines, contributing 20% of revenues to the company, with the ratio higher than that contributed by the Taiwan market and similar to that of the US market, according to the company's financial reports for the first and second quarters of 2018.

Shen noted that ASML is moving at full throttles to turn out 20 EUV machines in 2018, which will be increased to 30 units in 2019 and 40 in 2020 to meet increasing demand for such machines in China and other markets.

Having developed a solid presence in the China market following 18 years of efforts, ASML will continue to introduce lithography technology into China and build a sound customer service network in the country. It has set up a training center in Shanghai, China in cooperation with an IC research and development center there to help foster litho talent, according to Shen.