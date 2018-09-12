Phison ships 3D flash controllers for SSD

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Flash storage device controller company Phison Electronics has started shipping its new-generation SSD controllers in September.

Codenamed PS3111-S11T, the new controller is designed for SSDs based on 64-layer quad-level cell (QLC) 3D NAND flash memory, Phison indicated. QLC SSDs utilizing Phison's new controller come with storage capacities starting at 256GB, said the memory device controller supplier.

In addition, Phison reported consolidated revenues for August 2018 climbed to an 11-month high of NT$3.91 billion (US$126.8 million). Consolidated sales for the first eight months of 2018 totaled NT$27.1 billion.

Phison said previously a seasonal pick-up in demand for smartphones, notebooks and PCs would boost the company's eMMC and SSD device controller shipments in the third quarter. Phison also expressed optimism about its profit performance in the second half of 2018.

Phison Electronics posted net profits of NT$1.24 billion for the second quarter of 2018, up 40% sequentially, while revenues increased 11.1% on quarter to NT$10.33 billion. EPS for the quarter came to NT$6.27.

Phison's net profits for the first half of 2018 amounted to NT$2.12 billion, with EPS reaching NT$10.75.