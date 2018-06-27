Phison to focus more on industrial and emerging sectors

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Flash storage device controller company Phison Electronics will put increased focus on industrial control and emerging applications, such as robots and automotive electronics, for its future growth.

With its chip partners ramping up their 3D NAND chip output, Phison is gearing up for the robust demand coming from the industrial PC, robot, car electronics and other emerging market sectors in 2018 and beyond, according to the flash device controller supplier.

Phison has developed SSD controllers for devices built using 96-layer 3D TLC NAND technology, said the company, adding that the solutions will be shipped initially for industrial control applications to mainly the China and Taiwan markets.

Phison has started providing controller solutions for 3D TLC NAND devices since June 2018, the company added.

Partnering with chip suppliers like Toshiba will also help Phison grow its presence in the industrial and other emerging market segments, Phison noted. The flash device controller specialist also expressed optimism that the industry's transition to 3D NAND production technology will enable high-quality and high-specification products that will raise the level of competitiveness of the industry supply chain in which Phison is involved.

Phison will continue to enhance its SSD controller offering to support chipmakers' 3D TLC NAND flash technologies, with the lineup covering entry-level and high-end PCIe SSD solutions, according to the company.