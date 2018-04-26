Phison shipments for SSD to nearly double in 2018

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

NAND flash device controller supplier Phison Electronics is expected to see its shipments for SSDs grow nearly 100% in 2018 topping 40 million units, according to company sources. Robust shipments for SSDs will also enable Phison to maintain its gross margin at a high level, the sources indicated.

Phison has in recent years been developing its offering for SSDs. The company's most recent SSD controller dubbed PS5008-E8T supporting Host Memory Buffer (HMB) is being adopted by notebook vendors in their high-end devices.

In addition, Phison has seen orders from its China-based smartphone clients pick up in the second quarter, while international smartphone vendors are gearing up to replenish their inventory levels as the peak season approaches, the sources said. NAND flash prices are expected to rise gradually to buoy Phison's inventory value which came to over NT$7 billion as of the end of March, the sources continued.

Phison's revenues and profits should have hit their lowest levels for 2018 in the first quarter, and will start growing in the second quarter, according to the sources.