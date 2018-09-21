Phison upbeat about NAND controller chip market in 2019

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

NAND controller chipmaker Phison Electronics expects its shipments of NAND flash solutions for handset applications to expand exponentially in 2019 and those for SSD controller chips to grow 30-40% on year, propelled bythe ever expanding memory market and increasing orders from industrial partners, according to company chairman Khein-Seng Pua.

However, Pua said that the barriers to entry in the NAND flash controller chip market have increased recently as the production of related chips has entered the very expensive stage of 1x nm manufacturing process in addition to rising verification costs for 3D NAND devices.

As the development of NAND flash has entered 3D process, the design of NAND flash controller chips is becoming more complicated, and therefore the demands of manpower and capital resources are much higher than those in previous generations, Pua said during a symposium at CFMS (China Flash Market Summit) 2018 held in Shenzhen recently.

For instance, total development costs, including manpower, design tools, wafer processing, masking, and verification, for Phison to roll out its PS5012-E12 SSD controller chip reached about NT$660 million (US$21.47 million), Pua revealed.

In addition to rising R&D costs, some NAND flash suppliers have been gearing up the self-sufficiency rates for controller chips, which has resulted in a slower market growth for independent controller chip makers as compared to the growth for storage demand, Pua added.

In view of rising storage needs to be derived from a number of innovative technologies such as 5G, IoT, IoV, and AI, Phison will further optimize its IP, R&D strength, its marketing prowess, as well as established relationships with strategic partners for further expansion, Pua said.

Phison chairman Khein-Seng Pua

Photo: Digitimes file photo